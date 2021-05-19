Milwaukee M12 RedLithium XC6.0 Battery Pack w/ M12 RedLithium 3.0 Compact Battery Pack for $80

Pad your order over $100 and apply coupon code "274196" to save $88. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- up to 3X more runtime, 20% more power, and 2X more recharges than standard Lithium-ion batteries
- Model: 48-11-2460
Considering the battery is valued at $65, and the tool is $69 off the list price, you're saving a total of $134. Buy Now at Home Depot
- LED light
- tool-free guard adjustment
- metal cut off wheel, carbide abrasive blade, and diamond tile blade
- includes accessory guard and shoe with vacuum port
- 7/16" flange adapter
- Model: 2522-20-48-11-2420
That's a savings of $45 and a fair price for a general purpose set, considering other similar sets will cost about $60 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- for wood, plastic, and metal
- bi-metal construction
- 3.5 TPI tooth design
- Thermoset coating
- set includes 7 saws (1" to 3"), 2 arbors, 4 pilot bits, and case
- Model: 49-22-4031
After coupon code "274196", it's $26 less than you'd pay at most stores for a new one. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- No battery is included.
- A 1-year Milwaukee warranty is provided.
- 1/2" keyless chunk
- 2,000 rpm
- brushless motor
- up to 32,000-BPM in hammer drill mode
- Model: 2804-80
Choose from four varieties of saw blades (valued at a minimum of $22.99) with purchase of saw blade set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (they vary by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- assortment of standard wood and metal cutting blades
- 1/2" universal tang
- storage case
- Model: 49-22-1110
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tool Daily via Amazon.
- 1/4" quick connector
- 5 different tips
- 1L capacity
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Coupon code "CZISTPYV" drops it to $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in D900.
- Sold by BOSHUNE via Amazon.
- includes 20V 2.0Ah Lithium battery, charger, wrench, & screwdriver
- variable speed trigger
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Save on hundreds of items including welding supplies, safety equipment, power tools, and more. Plus, get an additional $20 discount on orders of $100 or more when you apply code "274196." Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping charges.
- Pictured is the Powerhorse 3,200-PSI Gas Pressure Washer for $279.99 after code ($110 off).
Shop discounts on a huge selection of products. Save on outdoor seating starting from $15, hammocks from $30, umbrellas from $45, sets from $95, garden bridges from $110, storage from $120, and more. On top of heavy of these heavy discounts, apply code "274196" to save an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Some items receive free shipping; otherwise, opt for store pickup to dodge the shipping charges, which vary.
- Pictured is the Leigh Country Tete-A-Tete Glider with Table for $189.99 ($20 off).
Apply coupon code "274196" to save $45 off list. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Choose store pickup to avoid delivery charges, which start around $126.
- steel frame
- wheel fenders
- coupler assembly w/ safety chain
- tail lights, turn signals, and side running lights
- Model: 37560
It's the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 4" x 10" tires
- Model: 01728
You'd pay $117 more purchasing these items separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- On the product page, click "select promo item" to add the battery to cart with the tripod.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- water-resistant
- 2,500-lumens
- impact-resistant legs
- Model: 2131-20
That's the best price we could find by $1, but most stores charge $164. (Plus, the best price we could find for the tool and the battery/charger bought separately is $151.) Buy Now at Home Depot
- IP54 weather resistant
- 9" tall
- 2.1A USB charging output to charge phones and other devices
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Integrated design allows for various hanging options with the self-centering key hole and hollow handle for pass-through hanging
- treble and bass adjustment
- 10 presets
While the bare tool itself is about $10 less elsewhere, you'd pay $65 extra for a battery, which is included with this item. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Battery appears in cart at checkout.
- includes Milwaukee M12 2Ah Lithium-ion Battery
- 4-mode RPM control
- 0.3 HP motor output
- Model: 2485-20
It's $311 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tool Up via Amazon.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- M18 Brushed Drill Driver
- M18 1/4" Impact Driver
- M18 Hackzall
- M18 LED Work Light
- 2 batteries, charger, and bag
- Model: 2695-24
- UPC: 045242253159
