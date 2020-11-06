That's $80 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- 18-gauge
- 6.8 amp Milwaukee motor w/ trigger speed control
- 360-degree swivel head
- 10-ft. cord
- Model: 6852-80
2020-11-06
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Full list of components on product page
- Model: 48-32-4495
That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Wear Guard Tip
- Model: 48-32-4023
That's a low by $74.
Update: It's expected to be in stock on September 26, but you can order now at the above price.
Update: It's now $81.88. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tools N Stuff via Amazon
- variable speed trigger
- 250 RPM
- 35 foot-lb. fastening torque
- Model: 2457-20
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Bostitch 18 Gauge Brad Nails 1,000-Count Box for $5.98 ($5 low)
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Take up half off over 900 refurbished items on eBay. There's a wide variety of discounted deals, including audio equipment, robot vacuums, laptops, power tools, and kitchen items. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty information.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by boytone via eBay
- built-in NFC
- Model: SC-NA10
That's a $50 low. Buy Now at Home Depot
- wear guard tips
- full contents listed on product page
- Model: 48-32-4082
That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
- M18 drill/driver
- M18 impact driver
- M18 6-1/2" circular saw
- M18 random orbit sander
- M18 LED flashlight
- Batteries and Chargers
- Model: 2696-25
That's a savings of $150 altogether. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 5 M12 tools, 2 1.5Ah battery packs, charger & bag
That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $12.72 shipping charge.
- hardened magnetic tips and forged shanks
- Model: 48-22-2710
