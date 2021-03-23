It's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- detachable driver
- ergonomic handle
- also fits standard screwdriver bit holder
- Model: 13150103
Apply coupon code "CG6FLBZL" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Red Baby AI via Amazon.
- 4 interchangeable heads
- 80 aluminum rivets
- double curved handle with PVC handle
- Model: HHR3A
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- removes broken studs, set screws, pipe, and grease fittings
- Model: 720DD
That's a low by at least a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes two targets and one locator
- Model: 8115
Similar items start at $35 elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
- cast-iron base
- Model: 63047
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- water-proof, flexible, & UV resistant
- repairs items used both indoors & out
- Model: TG-6H
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- includes mounting screws
- zinc-plated hardened steel
- accepts shackle diameter up to 7/16"
- Model: 730DPF
That's a savings of $6 off list, and the lowest price we could find by at least a buck (without having to wait until early March). Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
- carbon hole saws
- adjustable for both 2-3/8" and 2-3/4" backsets
- includes router bit and hinge and bolt plate templates
- self-centering jig
- Model: 3111001
Save $81 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- In Stainless Steel.
- Opt for pickup to save on delivery fees.
- 494-square inch total cooking area
- lighted control knobs
- temperature gauge
- 29,000-BTU
- 2 burners
- Model: 65004001
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- angle cuts of 45° to 90°
- includes a 3/8" capacity chuck w/ key
- for straight or angled drilling, drilling on the edge of a board or on round stock
- Model: 1318
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8” shank
- 3/4″ hose connection
- pumps up to 750 gallons per hour
- self-priming up to 12 feet
- Model: 13140103
