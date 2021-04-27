New
eBay · 28 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro LTE 7th Gen Kaby Lake i5 12.3" Windows Tablet
$529 $569
free shipping

Coupon code "PICKDEALS" cuts it to $519 off and $30 less than other Dig Jungle storefronts. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
  • Intel Core i5-7300U 2.6GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: GWL-00001
  • Code "PICKDEALS"
  • Published 28 min ago
