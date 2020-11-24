That's $50 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: QWT-00001
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $194 under our previous mention and at least $154 less than you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Outofthisworldelectronics via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: V4C-00064
That's a fair deal considering most sellers charge at least $744 for just the tablet. The cover and sleeve purchased separately would cost around $250. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by digjungle via eBay.
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense Touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: KRJ-00007
It's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Sandstone, Cobalt Blue, and Matte Black.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" PixelSense 2256x1504 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: V4C-00064
It's a savings of $280 and matches a deal from July as the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Save on consoles, video games, and accessories for all platforms. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 ($10 off).
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
Save on PCs, Surface laptops, Xbox items, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface 3 13.5" Laptop from $800.
Save on over 40 laptops and desktops from Surface and brands like Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and more. Prices start at $499. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga C940 10th Gen. Core i7 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop with 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD for $999.99 ($300 off, model 81Q9002GUS).
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 23 but can be ordered now.
- Available in Graphite.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- ambidextrous design
- transceiver stows in the bottom
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- up to 15-foot range
- Model: D5D-00001
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In Carbon Black or Robot White
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|$649 (exp 7 mos ago)
|$599
|Buy Now
|Best Buy
|$599 (exp 2 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Microsoft Store
|$599 (exp 1 mo ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Google Shopping
|$699 (exp 5 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register