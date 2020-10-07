New
Refurb Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Kaby Lake R i7 13.5" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$879 $1,649
free shipping

That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by digjungle via eBay.
  • A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense Touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64
  • Model: KRJ-00007
Details
