That's $194 under our previous mention and $355 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Outofthisworldelectronics via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: PKQ-00001
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: VDH-00001
That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by digjungle via eBay.
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense Touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: KRJ-00007
It's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Sandstone, Cobalt Blue, and Matte Black.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" PixelSense 2256x1504 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: V4C-00064
Most major stores such as Best Buy, Office Depot, and Abt charge around $200 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1035G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: VEF-00001
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
It's $280 under list, $166 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's $200 off list and $300 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WC0015US
It's $5 below our mention in March and the best price we could find now by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Grey.
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Save $200 when you buy a new Surface Duo and get up to $700 back when you trade in an eligible device. That's up to 64% off the 128GB model and up to 60% off the 256GB model. Type of device traded and it's condition will determine the amount of trade-in value you receive. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. (It's also tied with the lowest price we've seen).
Update: The price has increased to $42.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Windows and Microsoft 365
- keyboard has up to 2-year battery life
- built-in shortcuts, including dedicated Microsoft 365 keys, emoji keys, and snipping key
- mouse has up to 12-month battery life
- Model: QHG-00001
That's the best price we could find by at least $101. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- WiFi & LTE connectivity
- Model: MNY-00001
That's the best price we could find by $32, although most sellers charge over $1,000.
Update: The price has increased by a buck to $799. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 2nd but can be ordered now.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
- Model: QWU-00001
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|35%
|$839 (exp 2 wks ago)
|$645
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register