GameStop
Used Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller
$40 $50
free shipping

That's around $20 less than what most stores charge for a new one. Buy Now at GameStop

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • In Black.
  • 3.5mm headset jack
  • vibration feedback
  • expansion port to connect other devices
  • 30-foot wireless range
  • Model: 6CL-00005
  Expires in 1 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
GameStop 20% -- $40 Buy Now
Rakuten   $34 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $39 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price