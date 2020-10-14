That's around $20 less than what most stores charge for a new one. Buy Now at GameStop
- No warranty information is provided.
- In Black.
- 3.5mm headset jack
- vibration feedback
- expansion port to connect other devices
- 30-foot wireless range
- Model: 6CL-00005
With these Prime exclusive offers, save on headphones, keyboards, mice, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Master the art of starfighter combat with this immersive game and helmet bundle. It's $10 off and the best price we could find. You'll pay at least $180 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at GameStop
- Helmet includes synchronized LED lights and 3 speakers, energy blaster fire FX, and communication from R2-D2
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Most retailers charge at least $310. Buy Now at Amazon
- on-wheel D-pad
- console buttons
- paddle shifters
- solid-steel shaft shifter
- hand-stitched leather construction
- Model: 941-000121
That's $30 off list and the best price we could find; you'll pay at least $8 more on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Orzly Store via Amazon.
- carry case
- 2 tempered glass screen protectors
- 2 racing wheels
- 2 Joycon grips
- charge station
- comfort grip case
- playstand
- cartridge case
- earphones
- USB cable
- stylus
Bag $200 trading in your Xbox One X or PS4 Pro, $175 for the Nintendo Switch or PS4 1TB console, $125 for the Nintendo Switch Lite, Xbox One S, or PS4 500GB console, or $100 for the Xbox One 500GB console. Shop Now at GameStop
- Scroll down to see the offer and click on "More details" to see the trade-in value for different consoles.
- Not valid towards cash trades.
- Trades must be in full working condition to receive full value.
- Trade in the following:
- Xbox One X
- PS4 Pro
- Nintendo Switch
- PS4 1TB
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- Xbox One S
- PS4 500GB
- Xbox One 500GB
Includes over 500 items, with brands such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $4, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- No warranty information is provided.
Add four used games (all $29.99 or less) to your cart to see the price drop automatically – games on offer include Sekiro, GTA V, Mortal Kombat 11, Minecraft, and Doom Eternal. Shop Now at GameStop
- Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee.
Save at least $15 on a variety of replica Marvel helmets, gauntlets, and accessories to do some DIY avenging. Shop Now at GameStop
- These items are eligible for free shipping, but some are limited to store pickup only.
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
It's $30 off list, $10 under our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BuBuZon via Amazon.
- 720p video resolution
- digital microphone
- auto focus
- Model: H5D-00003
Most stores charge $799 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by digjungle via eBay.
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense Touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: KRJ-00007
