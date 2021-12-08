It's $19 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Costco
- up to 40-hour battery life
- 3.5mm audio headset jack
- USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC
- also supports AA batteries
- share button
- customized button mapping with the Xbox Accessories app
- Model: QAU-00001
-
Expires 12/19/2021
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
There may not be a discount, but this is a hard to find item. Grab it while you can! Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- iconic green X button
- D-pad highlights
- up to 40-hours of battery life (also supports AA batteries)
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Model: QAU-00044
That's the best we have seen for a new model. You'd pay $30 more via B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable-tension thumbsticks
- interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- customization via the Xbox Accessories app
- up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
- Model: FST-00001
Apply coupon code "SLVC4W8C" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Built-in mic
Save $150 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable floor pedal unit
- dual motor force feedback
- Model: 941-000110
Save on select gaming headsets and keyboards. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Alienware AW510K Wired Mechanical Cherry MX Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 (low by $15).
This is the lowest price we found by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Three options available (Poke Ball pictured).
- built-in padded screen protector flap
- storage for six game cards
- mesh Joy-Con storage
- Model: 1516712-01
Save on select clothing and shoes for the entire family. Shop Now at Costco
- Limit one redemption per member per day.
- Pictured is the Eddie Bauer Women's Holiday Family Sleep Set for $19.99.
That's the best price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Costco
- (3) 600W outlets & 720Wh capacity
- 600W inverter
- recharge from 0% to 80% in 1 hour
- control w/ Ecoflow app
- Model: EFRIVER600PRO-AM
That's $199 under our mention from yesterday and within a buck of the lowest price we've ever seen. It's a current price low by $199. Buy Now at Costco
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 1" titanium dome LTS tweeter
- 4-1/2" long-throw woofer
- Model: 1067562
That's $80 under what you'd pay at Walmart and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- 2 rechargeable handles, 3 brush heads, 2 premium travel cases and 2 magnetic chargers
- interactive LED display
- artificial intelligence; Bluetooth
- smart pressure sensors
- Model: 80340296
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
It's the best we've seen and a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- BlueTrack technology
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- flexible design
- Model: RVF-00052
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in shortcuts
- up to 2-year battery life
- Model: QSZ-00001
That's $40 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
1 comment
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Costco
|53%
|--
|$30
|Buy Now
|eBay
|$38 (exp 3 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$55 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register