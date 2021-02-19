New
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB SSD All Digital Console
$300
While this is the list price for this console, it's still incredibly hard to find in stock, so snag it while you can! Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Stock may vary by location.
  • This item available for pickup only.
  • 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
  • AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
  • 3D spatial sound
  • Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
  • backwards compatibility with thousands of games
  • storage expansion
  • Model: RRS-00001
