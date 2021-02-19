While this is the list price for this console, it's still incredibly hard to find in stock, so snag it while you can! Buy Now at Best Buy
- Stock may vary by location.
- This item available for pickup only.
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
- Model: RRS-00001
While this may be list price, the deal here lies in the fact that this collectible is finally back in stock, so snag it while you can! Buy Now at Amazon
- Super Mario Bros. game
- Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels
- Game & Watch: Ball
- Super Mario inspired surprises
- Model: HXASRAAAA
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- In Neon or Gray.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- includes PowerA Folio case, 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership, HDMI cable, and SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I memory card
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to save a buck. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in several colors (Yellow pictured).
- 268 games
- 2" TFT color screen
- requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
Save on refurb electronics, open-box appliances and laptops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save on package deals, single items, e-gift cards with eligible purchases, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Bag free shipping on major appliance orders over $399 (a $69.99 value).
- Pictured are the Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer w/ 7.5 Cu. Ft. 10-Cycle Electric Dryer for $1,699.98 (low by $43).
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.49 shipping charge.
- 2 standard outlets
- 2 USB ports
- 3.6-amp total output
- Model: NS-HW36A217
You'd normally pay $10 per month for this subscription, so you're saving a total of $60. Shop Now at Best Buy
- This offer is for new subscriptions only.
- You must have a My Best Buy account to redeem (it's free to sign up).
- Digital download instructions will be emailed after checkout.
- access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers
Save on PCs, accessories, Xbox games specials, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type Cover Bundle from $699.99.
It's $450 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Android 10
- Bluetooth, Wi-FI, MIMO
- 4G
- Model: TGL-00001
Save $250 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Platinum at this price.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 1280x800 touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGS-00001
