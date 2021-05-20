Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console for $350
eBay · 47 mins ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Console w/ Extra Controller, 3mo. Game Pass Ultimate
$350 $490
free shipping

Save $140 off the list price and considering the Xbox One X appears to be pretty hard to come by anymore, this is a solid deal. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Out of this World Electronics via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 4K gaming
  • 2.3GHz custom CPU
  • Model: FMQ00042
