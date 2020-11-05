It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and 4K video streaming
- HDR Technology
- includes 1,300 games
- Model: 234-00001
That's $5 under our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- includes 300 built-in games
- volume control & 3.5mm headphone jack
- Model: DGUNL-3201
Apply coupon code "5771020" to save a total of $32. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 105 classic and new games built-In
- 2 wired controllers
- includes AC adapter
This is the lowest price we've seen for this special edition console that flew off the shelves earlier this year. (We've typically seen it bundled with other items at a higher cost.) Plus, you'll save a buck compared to other stores. Buy Now at GameStop
Includes over 500 items, with brands such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $4, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- No warranty information is provided.
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
That's $29 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $13.50 extra.
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing
- Up to 20-hour battery life
- Noise-rejecting dual microphone
- Includes carrying case, USB cable and 3.5 mm audio cable
- Model: 759944
That's the best price we could find by $176. Buy Now at Costco
- uses advanced infrared technology and special reflectors to heat
- heats up to a consistent 446°F
- Model: HD6371/94
It's $49 less than buying it directly from Klipsch. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members will pay an extra 5% surcharge.
- 200W dynamic power
- THX Certified
- 2-way 3" midbass drivers
- 6.5" subwoofer
- Model: Pro Media 2.1 THX
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Save $200 when you buy a new Surface Duo and get up to $700 back when you trade in an eligible device. That's up to 64% off the 128GB model and up to 60% off the 256GB model. Type of device traded and it's condition will determine the amount of trade-in value you receive. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. (It's also tied with the lowest price we've seen).
Update: The price has increased to $42.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Windows and Microsoft 365
- keyboard has up to 2-year battery life
- built-in shortcuts, including dedicated Microsoft 365 keys, emoji keys, and snipping key
- mouse has up to 12-month battery life
- Model: QHG-00001
That's the best price we could find by at least $101. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- WiFi & LTE connectivity
- Model: MNY-00001
