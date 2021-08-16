Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller for $119

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to save $61 off the list price. You pay at least $179 for a new unit elsewhere and it's the second-best price we've seen in any condition (and only a buck more than our Black Friday mention). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- This item is backed by a 90-day Warranty.
- adjustable-tension thumbsticks
- interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- customization via the Xbox Accessories app
- up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
- Model: FST-00008
Get this price via coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". It's $12 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Save on consoles, controllers, games, headsets, and more. Get an extra 20% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Nintendo Switch Lite for $143.20 via coupon (low by $56)
- Coupon use is limited to twice per account and a $100 max discount.
Take half off by applying coupon code "SWQ9ZYR5". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Volantech via Amazon.
- HDMI 2.0 port
- USB3.0 port
- USB Type-C power port
- non-slip pads
- ventilation holes
- indicator light
That's the best price we could find by $3, although most retailers charge $50 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Translucent Black.
- full-size controller experience in handheld mode
- larger grip, buttons, triggers, analog sticks, and d-pad
- assignable rear triggers, turbo functionally, and more
- Model: NSW-298U
This Game Pass Ultimate Upgrade converts whatever remaining time you have left on your Gold subscription and Game Pass subscription for a total of up to 36 months of Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate for just a buck. (The price is also valid for totally new Game Pass Ultimate members, for a total savings of 93% off the list price, though it's unclear how long the promotion will last in that case.) Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- After any promotional period, subscription continues to be charged at the then-current regular price. You can cancel at anytime.
- over 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and Android mobile
- includes EA Play membership (a savings of $4.99 per month, or $29.99 for a full year)
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" and the in-cart discount make this the best we've seen. It's $19 less than ASICS charges directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price, although using the cassette recorder to create copies of "Dynamite" is probably a copyright breach. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- AM/FM/SW band receiver
- USB and SD card inputs
Add a pair to cart and apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to save $111 off the list price. That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Available in Black/Gray in limited sizes.
That's a $7 drop from our October mention, a low by $2, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Windows and Microsoft 365
- keyboard has up to 2-year battery life
- built-in shortcuts, including dedicated Microsoft 365 keys, emoji keys, and snipping key
- mouse has up to 12-month battery life
- Model: QHG-00001
That ties the best price we've seen and is a low now by $30. Buy Now at BuyDig
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 5.6” 1800x1350 AMOLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 11MP adaptive camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: TGM-00006
That's a $70 plummet from last October and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $11 less than Amazon currently offers, although most retailers charge $50 or more.) Buy Now at eBay
- 1280x720 (720p) video recording at 30fps
- noise-cancelling digital microphone
- auto-focus & auto-exposure
- high-precision glass element lens
- Model: H5D-00013
That's $10 off list, the best price we've seen, and one of the only places that has it in stock anywhere near MSRP, much less on sale. Buy Now at Costco
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
