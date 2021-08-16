Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller for $119
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller
$119 $149
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to save $61 off the list price. You pay at least $179 for a new unit elsewhere and it's the second-best price we've seen in any condition (and only a buck more than our Black Friday mention). Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • This item is backed by a 90-day Warranty.
  • adjustable-tension thumbsticks
  • interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
  • customization via the Xbox Accessories app
  • up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
  • Model: FST-00008
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
