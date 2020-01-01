Open Offer in New Tab
Microsoft Surface USB-C-to-USB Adapter
2 for $10 $50
free shipping

That's a major savings of $40. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Add two to cart to see this price.
  • In Black.
Features
  • Compatible with all Surface models with a built-in USB-C port
  • Connect flash drives, keyboards, and other accessories
  • Model: JTY-00001
