It's $50 under our mention from August and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: MJX-00001
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Most stores charge $799 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $80 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- Model: MHM-00001
Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. It's tied with our pre-order price mention, and $100 less than last week. Shop Now at Samsung
- This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $450 max trade value.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
- Android 10.0
You'd pay $36 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 2GB RAM
- 1280 x 800 resolution
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $46. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This is an international model and does not include a US warranty.
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies.
- Qualcomm MSM8917 Snapdragon 425 1.4GHz quad-core processor
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 5MP camera
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: SM-T290K
It's the lowest price we could find by $53. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- compatible w/ Osmo & Osmo+
- lets you switch to handheld use
- hook-&-loop length adjustable
- Model: CP.ZM.000464
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- for PS4, Xbox One, & PC
- includes steering wheel & headset
- works with all Thrustmaster bases
- Model: 4160771
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
That's $21 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Windows and Microsoft 365
- keyboard has up to 2-year battery life
- built-in shortcuts, including dedicated Microsoft 365 keys, emoji keys, and snipping key
- mouse has up to 12-month battery life
- Model: QHG-00001
It's $30 off list, $10 under our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BuBuZon via Amazon.
- 720p video resolution
- digital microphone
- auto focus
- Model: H5D-00003
That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by digjungle via eBay.
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense Touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: KRJ-00007
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|11%
|--
|$800
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register