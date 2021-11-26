That's $120 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Microsoft ARM SQ1 3GHz 8-core CPU
- 11.3" 2880x1920 display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 10MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- 2 x USB-C, 1 x USB
- Windows 11 Home on ARM
- Model: E4K-00001
That is tied with the best price we've seen for the tablet alone. You'd pay $750 for an unlocked unit at other major retailers. Additionally, you'd pay a minimum of $22 for just the Wacom pen elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- If you don't want the bundle items, the same seller offers the tablet alone for $434.95. (Search "313574714591" to find it.)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 8.1" 2700x1800 AMOLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 11MP adaptive camera
- Android 10 OS
- 360° hinge
- includes pen, earbuds, stand, and more
- Model: TGM-00001
It's $401 off list when new and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: JQL-00001
That's $60 under last month's mention, $60 less than you'd pay at Best Buy, and the lowest price we've seen for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- 10th-Gen i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
- 8GB memory, 128GB storage
- microSDXC card reader
- USB-C
- 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: VDV-00001
It's the best price we could find by $358 in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LSZ-00001
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB 11" WiFi Tablet for $499.99 ($200 off).
Apply coupon code "99TABLET" in-cart, to drop it to $99. That's $20 under our last mention and a $18 low today. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's the best we've seen at $10 under our mention from three weeks ago, and a current low by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
That's half off and easily the best price we've ever seen for this current-generation tablet. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10.1" 1920x1200 display
- MediaTek MTK/MT8183 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Amazon Alexa
- Fire OS 7
- Model: B08BX7FV5L
It's $155 under our April mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay $550 for a refurbished unit from Samsung direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bobcat_Wireless via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 12MP camera
- Model: SMN975UZKAXAA
It's the best we've seen and a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- BlueTrack technology
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- flexible design
- Model: RVF-00052
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in shortcuts
- up to 2-year battery life
- Model: QSZ-00001
It's $200 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 4680U 2.2GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 5M8-00001
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
