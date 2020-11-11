New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro X 128GB 13" 4G LTE Tablet (2019)
$800 $999
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
  • 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • 4G LTE connectivity
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: MJX-00001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 19% -- $800 Buy Now
B&H Photo Video   $800 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price