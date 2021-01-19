New
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop
$599 $959
It's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
  • 12.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD touch LCD display
  • 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • can be used as a tablet or laptop
  • Model: QWT-00001
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 37% $599 (exp 4 mos ago) $599 Buy Now
eBay   $559 (exp 3 wks ago) -- Check Price
Microsoft Store   $599 (exp 3 mos ago) -- Check Price
Google Shopping   $699 (exp 7 mos ago) -- Check Price