Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Google Shopping · 41 mins ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Ice Lake i3 12.3" 2-in-1 Tablet Laptop w/ Pro Type Cover
$699 $959
free shipping

That's a savings of $260. Buy Now at Google Shopping

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
Features
  • converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
  • 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: QWT-00001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Google Shopping Microsoft
Core i3 SSD 2-in-1 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
expired
eBay · 4 wks ago
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i3 12.3" Touchscreen Laptop w/ Pro Type Cover (2019)
$649 $959
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
  • 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
  • 4GB memory, 128GB storage
  • microSDXC card reader
  • Windows 10 Home
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • Model: QWT-00001
↑ less
Buy Now