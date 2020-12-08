Most stores charge $735 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th-Gen i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
- 8GB memory, 128GB storage
- microSDXC card reader
- USB-C
- 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: VDV-00001
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $185 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- The Type Cover and pen pictured on the product page are sold separately.
- Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10
- Model: PVY-00001
It's $106 below what you'd pay for a new model elsewhere.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- 13" 2880 x 1920 detachable screen
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz Adreno 685 processor
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $46 less than our October mention and at least $43 less than you'd pay from other sellers.
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
- Model: QWU-00001
That's $70 off and ties the best price we've seen.
- All colors can be ordered now at this price and will ship when available. (Twilight Blue will be back in stock December 6.)
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
- Model: B07K1RZWMC
Apply coupon code "CYBERTABDEAL" to drop it to $148.80, a savings of $101 off list.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core (2GHz quad + 1.45GHz quad) processor
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS capacitive multi-touch screen
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage (SD card slot expandable up to 256GB)
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- 5MP front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
The $30 gift card separates this Best Buy offer from the pack.
- In several colors (Oxford Gray pictured).
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
- microSD card slot
- Android 10.0
- Includes S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZAAXAR
That ties our Black Friday and Cyber Monday mentions at $80 off.
- Available in Gray
or Gold.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon processor
- 10.4” 2000x1200 TFT display
- Android 10 OS
- 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera
- Model: SM-T500NZAAXAR
That's $45 off and the best price we could find.
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $101.
- Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay.
- A 30-day warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3427U Ivy Bridge 1.8GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- MacOS X
- Model: MD231LL/A
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $9.
- It's in stock November 23 but can be ordered now.
- Available in Graphite.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- ambidextrous design
- transceiver stows in the bottom
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- up to 15-foot range
- Model: D5D-00001
That's a fair deal considering most sellers charge at least $744 for just the tablet. The cover and sleeve purchased separately would cost around $250.
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $7 less than GameStop charges.
Update: Target now offers it for $19.99. Buy Now at Target
- includes Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 games for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
That's the best price we could find by $6.
- This item is currently backordered but can be purchased now at this price.
- USB 2.0 interface
- Model: LXM-00001
