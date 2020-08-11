That's the best deal we could find for this bundle by $35 and at least $13 less than you'd pay for the tablet alone elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel i5-1035G4 Quad-Core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display (267 ppi)
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
- Microsoft 365 1-year subscription
- Model: QWU-00001
-
Published 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $320 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- It comes with a 1-year Microsoft warranty.
- Accessories are not included; it's just the tablet.
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
Amazon tests, refurbishes, and certifies select devices to like new condition for much lower prices than new products. They also come with the same limited warranty as new. Save on a selection of fire tablets, echo smart assistants, Kindles, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
- Model: B07TMJ1R3X
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
Save 30% off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In four colors (Black pictured).
- 2MP front and rear-facing cameras
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- up to 7 hours of battery life
- 720p HD video recording
- micro-USB (2.0) port
- 7" 1024x600 display
- Alexa enabled
- 1GB RAM
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including multi-tool, trimmer, power cleaner, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
Automatic in-cart savings on over 1,000 men's, women's, and kids' shoes, jackets, T-shirts, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $70 under the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras w/ 1080p video recording
- detachable keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: CR9-00001
Choose from a variety of classics like Mars Attacks, Rambo, Rear Window, and more. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 50 titles
That's the best price we could find by $9, although most retailers charge $70 or more. Buy Now at HP
- compatible with iOS, Windows, Mac OS, and Android
- includes Access, Excel, OneNote, Outlook, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word apps
- Model: QQ2-00021
That's the best price we could find by $25. (The Office subscription costs this alone elsewhere.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- Office 365 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, up to 1TB storage per person (up to 6 people), and more
- The McAfee software suports Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS and offers file lock, password manager, and antivirus
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Expired Offers
After factoring the credit, that's $16 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $136.) Buy Now at Rakuten
- You'll receiver $135.83 in Rakuten Super Points.
- Sold by ANTonline via eBay.
- Intel Ice Lake Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- microSDXC card reader
- Type Cover
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWU-00001
Sign In or Register