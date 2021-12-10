This price beats our Black Friday and Cyber Monday mention and it's the lowest price we've seen. You'd pay $700 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB memory & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: VDV-00001
Published 32 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
It's $401 off list when new and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: JQL-00001
Apply coupon code "VERYMERRY2" to get this deal. That's a buck under last week, $235 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- MediaTek MT8183 2.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC storage
- 10.1" 1920x1200 IPS touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM000EUS
That's $149 under our mention from last year and the best price we could find now by $110. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay.
- Mediatek MT8183V/AC 2 GHz processor
- 10.1" 1200x1920 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 82AM0002US
- UPC: 194778211031
Shop a range of discounted Fire tablets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Amazon Fire HD 10 10.1" 32GB Tablet (2021) for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save on three sizes of tablet, with 16GB to 64GB of storage. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the 10th-Gen. Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus 32GB 8" Tablet for $54.99 (best-ever price, low by $65).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
It's a savings of at least $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- high carbon steel
- Model: 93-310
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $94.99
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
It's $8 less than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- ambidextrous design
- transceiver stows in the bottom
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- up to 15-foot range
- Model: D5D-00001
There may not be a discount, but this is a hard to find item. Grab it while you can! Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- iconic green X button
- D-pad highlights
- up to 40-hours of battery life (also supports AA batteries)
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Model: QAU-00044
It's the best we've seen and a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- BlueTrack technology
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- flexible design
- Model: RVF-00052
