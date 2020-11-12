That's $185 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- The Type Cover and pen pictured on the product page are sold separately.
- Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10
- Model: PVY-00001
Published 47 min ago
Save $200 when you buy a new Surface Duo and get up to $700 back when you trade in an eligible device. That's up to 64% off the 128GB model and up to 60% off the 256GB model. Type of device traded and it's condition will determine the amount of trade-in value you receive. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
That's the best price we could find by at least $101. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- WiFi & LTE connectivity
- Model: MNY-00001
That's the best price we could find by $32, although most sellers charge over $1,000.
Update: The price has increased by a buck to $799. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 2nd but can be ordered now.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 (267 ppi) touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear camera resolutions
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Surface Pro Signature Type Keyboard Cover
- Model: QWU-00001
That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 4G LTE connectivity
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: MJX-00001
That's $40 less than Lenovo charges directly. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Android 9.0 (Pie) w/ Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $550 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. That's $30 less than our previous mention (which also required a trade-in), and is the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- You'll also score the MOGA XP5-X Controller and a 3 month Game Pass Ultimate for free.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- In several colors (Mystic Black pictured).
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
- S Pen
Trade in an eligible Fire tablet device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old tablet. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
- Print a shipping label and send your tablet for free.
- Amazon will verify its condition within 10 days.
Save on up to 12 models, with prices from $24. Shop Now at Amazon
- While the banner says up to 15% off, we saw higher within the sale.
Sign in to your Creators Club profile to get access to this sale – you'll get up to half off thousands of men's, women's, and kids' items once you add them to your cart. Shop Now at adidas
- Creators Club members also bag free shipping on all orders.
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. (It's also tied with the lowest price we've seen).
Update: The price has increased to $42.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Windows and Microsoft 365
- keyboard has up to 2-year battery life
- built-in shortcuts, including dedicated Microsoft 365 keys, emoji keys, and snipping key
- mouse has up to 12-month battery life
- Model: QHG-00001
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: VDH-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and 4K video streaming
- HDR Technology
- Model: 234-00001
That's $194 under our previous mention and $355 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Outofthisworldelectronics via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: PKQ-00001
