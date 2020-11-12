New
eBay · 47 mins ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 7 10th-Gen. i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet
$695 $900
free shipping

That's $185 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • The Type Cover and pen pictured on the product page are sold separately.
  • Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • 8MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Windows 10
  • Model: PVY-00001
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tablets eBay Microsoft
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 22% -- $695 Buy Now