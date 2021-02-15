New
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 5 12.3" 256GB Tablet
$520 $800
free shipping

That's $273 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Get this price via coupon code "PREZDAY20". Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
  • Intel Core i5-7300U 2.6GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 touch display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: GWP-00001
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
