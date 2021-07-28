Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 10th-Gen. i5 12.4" Touch Laptop for $600

That's $100 off list and the best deal we could find for this 2020 model. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Ice Blue pictured).
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00024
Published 1 hr ago
You'll pay at least $113 more if purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription for 1 user
- Model: QWU00001QQ201024
Save on laptops, desktops, peripherals, and more – you may have to use coupon codes listed with individual items. (If there's no coupon code needed, try code "EXTRAFIVE" to maybe get an extra 5% off.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga 6 4th-Gen. Ryzen 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop for $699.99 via coupon code "Back2Savings2" ($150 off).
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Add a touch screen to your laptop for $50. Click on "Customize & Buy" to get this option.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Apply coupon code "DNEWS580721" to further cut the price; most eBay sellers charge over $200. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
It's a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake dual core CPU
- 11.6" HD display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: NX.HKFAA.007
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
With prices starting from only $7, save on filters, microwaves, air conditioners, washers and dryers, dishwashers, ovens, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available. Some large items may incur larger shipping fees.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Insignia 300 Sq. Ft. Portable Air Conditioner for $299.99 ($20 off).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Free shipping applies to select items or most items over $35. In-store pickup may also be available.
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Best Buy
- flexible design
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- BlueTrack technology
- Model: RVF-00052
It's $120 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at BuyDig
- It's locked to AT&T.
- dual pixelsense fusion displays
- 360° hinge
- Android 10.0
- Model: TGM-00001
That's $10 off list, the best price we've seen, and one of the only places that has it in stock anywhere near MSRP, much less on sale. Buy Now at Costco
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
It's $190 off list and the best price we could find for the included items by $160. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via Amazon.
- includes console and Microsoft Surface Go 2 with type cover
It's $71 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00024
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|14%
|--
|$600
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|10%
|$629 (exp 3 days ago)
|$629
|Check Price
