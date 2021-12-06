Save $58 with coupon code "CRBTN15", making this $169 less than you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by digjungle via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That's $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Note: The typecover is not included with this device, but can be purchased separately.
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 10.5" 1920x1280 (1280p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Windows Home 10 in S mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: STV-00001
It's $200 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 4680U 2.2GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 5M8-00001
Apply coupon code "MERRY14W" for a savings of $380 off list. That's $50 under our mention from a week ago and $478 less than Lenovo's eBay storefront. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 82N9S00A00
That's $200 off and one of the least expensive 11th-gen Intel laptops we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- It's available for in-store pickup only and stock / availability varies by ZIP code.
- 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1125G4 2.0GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 IPS micro-edge display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 14-dq2031tg
Get this price via coupon code "MERRY11EYOGA1" and save $680 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core m3-8100Y 1.1GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core CPU
- 11.6" HD 1366x768 (720p) IPS LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 20SES0YM00
Save on 270 configurations. Prices start at $399. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 11th-Gen. i4 14" Laptop for $999 ($1,460 off).
That's $27 less than you'd pay at ASICS direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
- It's available in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White
Apply coupon code "CRBTN15" to drop the price to $30 less than our mention from June and get the best price we've seen. It's also $115 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition direct from Bose. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
- universal remote control
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: 732522-1110
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save up to 50% on a selection of certified refurbished Bose headphones, soundbars, speakers, and more Plus, save an additional 15% with coupon code "CRBTN15". Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $339 after code ($210 off list and the best price we have seen).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
There may not be a discount, but this is a hard to find item. Grab it while you can! Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock soon but can be ordered now at this price.
- iconic green X button
- D-pad highlights
- up to 40-hours of battery life (also supports AA batteries)
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Model: QAU-00044
It's the best we've seen and a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- BlueTrack technology
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- flexible design
- Model: RVF-00052
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in shortcuts
- up to 2-year battery life
- Model: QSZ-00001
That's $40 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|49%
|--
|$331
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register