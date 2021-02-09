New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB for Verizon or AT&T
$950 $1,400
free shipping

It's $450 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
  • 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • Android 10
  • Bluetooth, Wi-FI, MIMO
  • 4G
  • Model: TGL-00001
