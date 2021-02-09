It's $450 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Android 10
- Bluetooth, Wi-FI, MIMO
- 4G
- Model: TGL-00001
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get least $220 off what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay, in like new condition.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: JQL-00001
Choose from 16GB, 32GB, 128GB, with WiFi only or Wifi and cellular connectivity options. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to all models.
It's $55 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Twilight Blue pictured).
- 2.0GHz octa-core processor
- 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen LCD
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 2MP front & rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording
- Alexa hands-free mode
- microSD card slot
- Model: B07K1RZWMC
It's $100 under our mention from last week, $300 under list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- It's available for as low as $354.99 with some trade-ins.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- 8 MP front camera and 13 MP + 5MP rear camera
- 10.5" 2560 x 1600 super AMOLED
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: SM-T860NZALXAR
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to get this deal. That's $5 under our January mention, $15 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- includes Smart Charging Station dock
- Android 9.0 (Pie) w/ Google Assistant
- Model: ZA5C0045US
Save on refurb electronics, open-box appliances and laptops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save on package deals, single items, e-gift cards with eligible purchases, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Bag free shipping on major appliance orders over $399 (a $69.99 value).
- Pictured are the Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer w/ 7.5 Cu. Ft. 10-Cycle Electric Dryer for $1,699.98 (low by $43).
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee.
It's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Best Buy
Save on PCs, accessories, Xbox games specials, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type Cover Bundle from $699.99.
Save $250 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Platinum at this price.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 1280x800 touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGS-00001
