That's the lowest price we could find by $5, although most sellers charge at least $190. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- 199-watt power supply
- supports dual 4K at 60Hz
- 2 front-facing USB-C
- 2 rear-facing USB-C (gen 2)
- 2 rear-facing USB-A
- 3.5mm in/out audio jack
- 1 gigabit Ethernet Kensington lock support
- Model: SVS-00001
Published 2 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Clip the 37% off on page coupon for a savings of $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Licheers via Amazon.
- fits most laptops from 10" to 15.6"
- 6-level height adjustable
- no-slip design
- Model: LC-263
Most stores charge $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- holds a closed MacBook while you use an external monitor
- aluminum design
- Model: 12-2004
Save on rolling bags, commuter backpacks, messenger bags, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's up to a 33% off of savings on a variety of sizes. Shop Now at Amazon
- 4:3 14.1" is $13.70.
- 16:9 14" is $23.79.
- 5:4 17" is $39.97.
- 16:10 19" is $36.
- creates a restricted 60° viewing angle
- antimicrobial
- anti-glare UV and blue light filter
- Model: PFS440GH-141
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
It's $43 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Housepro via eBay.
- remote control
- wall & ceiling installation
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 80" x 45" viewing area
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save up to $460 when you trade in your old device via the instructions below. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click "Learn More" under "Trade-in and upgrade". On the subsequent page, scroll down to the "Trade-in and upgrade to the new Surface Laptop Go" banner and click "Start a trade-in". Follow the instructions from there.
- Trade-in value varies by device.
- Select laptops, tablets, phones, and game consoles are eligible.
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
That's $21 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Windows and Microsoft 365
- keyboard has up to 2-year battery life
- built-in shortcuts, including dedicated Microsoft 365 keys, emoji keys, and snipping key
- mouse has up to 12-month battery life
- Model: QHG-00001
It's $30 off list, $10 under our mention from last month, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by BuBuZon via Amazon.
- 720p video resolution
- digital microphone
- auto focus
- Model: H5D-00003
