It's the best price we could find by $168, although most retailers charge $2,499 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Ant Online via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" 3240x2160 (4K) display
- 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q 6GB graphics
- Model: SMV-00001
Published 18 min ago
You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Sandstone.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
Apply coupon code "PICKCR5" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $217. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense LCD touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: LUJ-00005
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's $30 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Black at this price.
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020 1.10GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 14.1” 1920x1080 (1080P) IPS display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Home (S mode)
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Need more storage? Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256GB Intel SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory" to upgrade to this option for just $10.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
You'd pay $200 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Endear Distributors via eBay.
- 4th-Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 3.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
- Windows 10
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Alternatively, add two pairs to your cart and the price drops to $45. (A low by $68.)
- Available in Core Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
That's a $41 drop since Monday and $380 less than you'd pay elsewhere brand new. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay, in like new condition.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: JQL-00001
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable-tension thumbsticks
- up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
- customization via the Xbox Accessories app
- interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- Model: FST-00001
