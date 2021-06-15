Microsoft Surface Book 3 10th-Gen. i7 15" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $2,957
New
Microsoft Surface Book 3 10th-Gen. i7 15" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 32GB RAM & 2TB SSD
$2,957 $3,400
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $143. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • 10th-Gen Intel i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15" 3240 x 2160 (2160p) LCD touch display
  • 32GB RAM; 2TB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q 6GB GPU graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SNJ00001
