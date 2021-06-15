Microsoft Surface Book 3 10th-Gen. i7 15" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop for $2,957

That's the lowest price we could find by $143. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 10th-Gen Intel i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" 3240 x 2160 (2160p) LCD touch display
- 32GB RAM; 2TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: SNJ00001
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $50 under what Microsoft charges direct. Most stores charge $649 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00024
That's $112 less than you'd pay for these items sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- includes Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription for 1 user
- Model: QWU00001QQ201024
That's a savings of $136. Buy Now at Dell Home
- AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit in S mode
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL4" to get a great price on a Dell laptop. (Clearance items are excluded.) Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
- Any Dell refurb item gets a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LED display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Apply coupon code "2021JUNEDEAL1" to save on a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- Excludes clearance items.
- All refurb Dell products are backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
Laminate your completed COVID-19 vaccination record for free with the printable coupon. (Click on the "Free Lamination" bar to get the coupon.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Valid in store only.
- Consider asking to have a copy of your vaccination record laminated, in case the original needs to be updated in the future.
Shop thousands of sale items including office chairs, laptops, paper, electronics, furniture, supplies, and accessories. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; otherwise free next-business day shipping applies to orders of $45 or more.
Save on a variety of mask, hand sanitizer, cleaning products, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Prices as marked.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. Get free next day local delivery on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask 10-Pack for $10 ($3 low).
That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 27A48UA#ABA
That's the cheapest it's ever been (and a $30 drop from last week's mention) – it's the best deal now by $350. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot! via Amazon.
- dual pixelsense fusion displays
- 360° hinge
- Android 10.0
- Model: TGM-00001
That's the best price we could find by $60. Alternatively, if you're after the lowest price possible, we've found the best certified refurb price below. Buy Now at Staples
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: MJX-00001
Most retailers charge $5 to $15 more. Buy Now at Staples
- 2.40 GHz operating frequency
- requires 2 AAA batteries (included)
- Model: QSZ00001
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Office Depot and OfficeMax
|13%
|--
|$2957
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register