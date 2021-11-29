That's $140 under last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find by $140. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256 x 1504 touch display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 5BT-00001
- UPC: 889842729856
It's $200 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 4680U 2.2GHz 6-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 5M8-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $500. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15" 3240x2160 PixelSense display
- 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: SLZ00001
Coupon code "THINKSGIVING14W" takes $330 off list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD 3015e Processor 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: 82N9S00A00
Shop discounted laptops from Acer, Lenovo, Asus, and HP. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Acer Chromebook 311 Celeron Gemini Lake 11.6" Touch Laptop for $139.99 ($130 off).
Save on select systems from HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 9i Core i7 14" 4K Laptop for $999.99 ($760 off)
That's $20 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $181.) Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
Save on over 1,000 items, including apparel, home items, fitness gear, and toys. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
That's $200 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 5.4" Super Retina XDR OLED display
- A14 Bionic chip
- IP68 splash, water, and dust resistant
Save on everything from wreaths and stockings to the traditional 6-foot inflatable Christmas polar bear. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may also be available. Shipping rates will vary for third-party sellers.)
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 6-ft. Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for $174.99 ($75 off).
That is tied with the best price we've seen for the tablet alone. You'd pay $750 for an unlocked unit at other major retailers. Additionally, you'd pay a minimum of $22 for just the Wacom pen elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- If you don't want the bundle items, the same seller offers the tablet alone for $434.95. (Search "313574714591" to find it.)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 8.1" 2700x1800 AMOLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 11MP adaptive camera
- Android 10 OS
- 360° hinge
- includes pen, earbuds, stand, and more
- Model: TGM-00001
It's the best we've seen and a low by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- BlueTrack technology
- power on and off
- touch to scroll
- flexible design
- Model: RVF-00052
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- built-in shortcuts
- up to 2-year battery life
- Model: QSZ-00001
That's $40 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
