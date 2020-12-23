New
Microsoft Surface 3 10th-gen i5 13.5" Touch Laptop
$799 $1,049
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: VGY-00001
