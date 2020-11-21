New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface 3 10th-Gen. i5 13.5" Touch Laptop
$645 $1,000
free shipping

That's $194 under our previous mention and at least $154 less than you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Outofthisworldelectronics via eBay
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: V4C-00064
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Microsoft
Refurbished Core i5 Touchscreen SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Microsoft Surface 3 10th-Gen. i5 13.5" Touch Laptop
$1,000 $1,299
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Amazon

Tips
  • Available in Sandstone, Cobalt Blue, and Matte Black.
Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.5" PixelSense 2256x1504 multi-touch display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: V4C-00064
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 35% -- $645 Buy Now
Amazon 23% -- $1000 Check Price