That's $194 under our previous mention and at least $154 less than you'd pay for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by Outofthisworldelectronics via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: V4C-00064
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: VDH-00001
That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by digjungle via eBay.
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense Touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: KRJ-00007
It's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Sandstone, Cobalt Blue, and Matte Black.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" PixelSense 2256x1504 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: V4C-00064
Most major stores such as Best Buy, Office Depot, and Abt charge around $200 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1035G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: VEF-00001
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
That's $212 off and the lowest price we've seen. (It was $100 more last month.) Buy Now at Dell Home
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 touchscreen
- 12GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $491 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's a savings of $180 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $70, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The banner says up to 40% off, but we found discounts up to 60% off within.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
- These items are sold by Bose via eBay and are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
That's the best price we could find for the tablet alone by $144. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 12.3" touchscreen
- Intel 10th-Gen. Core i3 1.20 GHz processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 23 but can be ordered now.
- Available in Graphite.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- ambidextrous design
- transceiver stows in the bottom
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- up to 15-foot range
- Model: D5D-00001
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. (It's also tied with the lowest price we've seen).
Update: The price has increased to $42.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with Windows and Microsoft 365
- keyboard has up to 2-year battery life
- built-in shortcuts, including dedicated Microsoft 365 keys, emoji keys, and snipping key
- mouse has up to 12-month battery life
- Model: QHG-00001
That's the best price we could find by at least $101. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Microsoft SQ1 3GHz ARM processor
- 13" 2880x1920 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- WiFi & LTE connectivity
- Model: MNY-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Sandstone, Cobalt Blue, and Matte Black.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" PixelSense 2256x1504 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: V4C-00064
