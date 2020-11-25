It's $194 under our mention from October, 35% off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: PKQ-00001
Published 1 hr ago
That's a fair deal considering most sellers charge at least $744 for just the tablet. The cover and sleeve purchased separately would cost around $250. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $770 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by digjungle via eBay.
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7-8650U 1.9GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense Touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64
- Model: KRJ-00007
That's $50 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD touch LCD display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: QWT-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Sandstone, Cobalt Blue, and Matte Black.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" PixelSense 2256x1504 multi-touch display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: V4C-00064
It's a savings of $280 and matches a deal from July as the best price we've seen.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
It's $170 off and a very low price for a basic name-brand 16" laptop, especially one with Windows and a 1080p display. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel Pentium Gold 6405U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 1920x1080 display
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB HD
- 802.11ac wireless
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WB0002US
That's $478 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $170. Buy Now at Best Buy
- This is only available via pickup, and only in select ZIP codes.
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 14-CA061DX
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
You'd pay $36 more for this quantity elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Add three pairs to your cart to see this discount.
- Available in Black or Grey Five.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
You'd pay at least $60 more for this quantity in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- A two-year Allstate warranty is included.
- Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
- IPX4 waterproof
- Model: S2JSW-M003
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on PCs, Surface laptops, Xbox items, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface 3 13.5" Laptop from $800.
Save on over 40 laptops and desktops from Surface and brands like Lenovo, ASUS, HP, and more. Prices start at $499. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Pictured is the Lenovo Yoga C940 10th Gen. Core i7 14" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop with 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD for $999.99 ($300 off, model 81Q9002GUS).
That's $4 under the best price you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Its laser is 4x larger than a standard laser, for more precise performance
- Built-in battery indicator
- Ambidextrous design
- Compatible with most Windows and Mac computers
- Model: GMF-00010
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock November 23 but can be ordered now.
- Available in Graphite.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- ambidextrous design
- transceiver stows in the bottom
- 2.4GHz wireless connection
- up to 15-foot range
- Model: D5D-00001
