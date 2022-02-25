That's the first discount we've seen on this laptop (launched last September) – it's a low by $280. Buy Now at eBay
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-11300H 3.10GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14.4" 2400x1600 120Hz Touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 9WI-00001
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $150 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense Touch Display
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: 1ZO-00001
That is $321 below the list price, a $21 drop from our mention last month, and $121 less than Staples charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.40GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256 x 1504 touch display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 5BT-00001
It's $700 off list and the best price we could find. We looked and looked, but did not find this exact model elsewhere. What we did find was a similar model with the same size, storage, and graphics, but had Windows 10 Pro installed for twice the price of this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Functions as a laptop of tablet
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 3000 x 2000 PixelSense touchscreen
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: SKW-00001
That's a savings of $170 off list price. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, a 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription alone costs about $70.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Charcoal or Red.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BK
That's $60 less than you'd pay for it used elsewhere (this is refurbished). Buy Now at Walmart
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Microsoft 365 Personal 1-year subscription
- Model: GWTN156-11BL
Apply coupon code "FEB22DEAL3" to save an extra $250 off 14 systems. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- All Dell refurbs carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
That's the best price we could find by $137. Buy Now at Walmart
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: DTI-00001
Aside from a tie with Walmart, it's the best price we could find by $5 and the first discount we've seen on this hard to find item. Buy Now at Amazon
- iconic green X button
- D-pad highlights
- up to 40-hours of battery life (also supports AA batteries)
- 3.5mm audio jack
- Model: QAU-00044
Most stores charge at least $46 more. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 10MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 8PN-00001
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay
- folding boom mic
- Model: S4V-00012
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|16%
|--
|$1500
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register