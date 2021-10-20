You'd pay $100 more for a new model at most stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dig Jungle via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Sandstone.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.4” 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 1ZZ-00002
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $244 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by themaxmart via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Intel Core i5-6300U 3GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 14.6" (1366x768) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM & 250GB SSD
- webcam
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 680392814210
You'd pay $79 more at other retailers. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Intel Celeron N3350 1.1GHz Apollo Lake dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366 x 768 HD WLED display
- 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: 11A-NB0013DX-cr
- UPC: 649661231929
That's a savings of $380 off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- It's backed by a 30-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-2520M 3.2GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 14.1" widescreen LCD display
- 4GB RAM and 320GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Save on a range of brands and configurations, with prices starting from $200. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $30 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join. Plus, you'll receive no minimum free shipping for the first 3 months.)
- Pictured is the HP 11th-Gen. i5 15.6" Laptop for $549.99 ($100 off)
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL250FF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
Students and educators can sign up for Office 365 Education for free. Use your valid school email address to get started. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Word
- Excel
- PowerPoint
- OneNote
- Microsoft Teams
- additional classroom tools
That's a $41 drop since Monday and $380 less than you'd pay elsewhere brand new. Buy Now at eBay
- This certified refurbished item is backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay, in like new condition.
- Microsoft SQ1 1.8GHz CPU
- 13" 2880x1920 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: JQL-00001
That's the lowest price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- adjustable-tension thumbsticks
- up to 40 hours of battery life per charge
- customization via the Xbox Accessories app
- interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
- Model: FST-00001
