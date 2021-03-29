Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to save. That's $392 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: LSZ-00001
It's $450 under list and the best price we could find.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Android 10
- Bluetooth, Wi-FI, MIMO
- 4G
- Model: TGL-00001
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories.
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Save $30 off list price.
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- 8" 1280x800 LCD
- 2GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 2MP front and rear cameras
- Fire OS with Alexa
Apply coupon code "MARCHP11DEAL" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $125.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core Processor
- 11.5" 2560x1600 resolution touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: ZA7C0043US
Apply code "TABM10FHDEAL" to save $30.
- 10.3" FHD 1920x1200 IPS, TDDI, touchscreen
- MediaTek P22 Tab 4 x 2.3 GHz + 4 x 1.6GHz octa-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 64GB eMMC
- rear camera, 8-megapixel auto-focus; front 5-megapixel fixed-focus
- Kids' mode with parent control
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA5T0300US
- UPC: 194552946180
It's $3 under list price.
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.)
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
That's the best price we could find by $5.
- Sold by Mobesano via eBay.
- It's available in size S at this price. Other sizes are $3 more.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on PCs, accessories, Xbox games specials, and more.
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Pro Type Cover Bundle from $699.99.
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
It's $155 less than buying it refurbished from elsewhere.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: PKX-00003
