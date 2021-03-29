New
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Pro 6 Kaby Lake R i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet
$508 $599
Apply coupon code "PAYLESSCR" to save. That's $392 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive Allstate warranty.
  • 12.3" 2736x1824 display
  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: LSZ-00001
  • Code "PAYLESSCR"
  • Expires 4/3/2021
