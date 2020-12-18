Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to save. That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $50, but you'd pay $1699 for a refurb of this configuration from Microsoft. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
- Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- functions as a laptop or a tablet
- 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8650U Kaby Lake R 1.90GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 3240x2160 (2160p) touch display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2GB GPU graphics card
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: JHX-00001
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH-00024
That's a fair deal considering most sellers charge at least $744 for just the tablet. The cover and sleeve purchased separately would cost around $250. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $194 under our mention from October, 35% off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.20GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: PKQ-00001
It's $10 less than buying the items in the bundle separately. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Ant Online via eBay.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 LCD
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Includes Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Microsoft 365 Personal 1-Year Subscription for 1 User
- Model: QWU00001QQ201024
Save on almost 70 items, including laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Many of the items have coupons marked on the page which are eligible to stack with this discount – for any without a bespoke coupon, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad T490S Whiskey Lake i7 14" 1440p Laptop for $899.99 via coupon "THINKGREEN" ($2,109 off)
Save on headphones, monitors, mice, laptops, and keyboards, among other items, from brands such as Razer, Acer, Lenovo, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code "PURCHASECR15" discounts an additional 15% off.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished SteelSeries Arctis 7 61505 Wireless Headset after coupon for $101.99 ($48 less than new model).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
It's $190 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
That's $12 under what you'd pay at the US Postal Service. For more savings, get two rolls for $42.62 each, or three rolls for $41.75 each. If you buy four or more rolls, you'll pay $40.88 per roll. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Shopozzy via eBay.
- can be used for the current postage rate, even when rates rise
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
You'd pay $13 more for just one pair elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Add two pairs to cart to see the discounted price.
- In Core Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's $7 less than GameStop charges.
Update: Target now offers it for $19.99. Buy Now at Target
- includes Xbox Live Gold and access to over 100 games for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs
It's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Costco
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray and 4K video streaming
- HDR Technology
- Model: 234-00001
That's the best price we could find by $20 for this controller that is designed for gamers with limited mobility. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- includes 9-foot USB-C charging cable
- large programmable buttons
- works with Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs
That's $120 under our mention from last month and $155 under the lowest price we could find for a non-certified refurb.
Update: Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to drop it to $574.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- The Type Cover and pen pictured on the product page are sold separately.
- Sold by outofthisworldelectronics via eBay.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear-facing and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10
- Model: PVY-00001
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$1125
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register