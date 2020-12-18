New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Microsoft Surface Book 2 8th-Gen. i7 13.5" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ 2GB GPU
$1,125 $1,300
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to save. That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $50, but you'd pay $1699 for a refurb of this configuration from Microsoft. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty applies.
  • Sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8650U Kaby Lake R 1.90GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.5" 3240x2160 (2160p) touch display
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2GB GPU graphics card
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: JHX-00001
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Microsoft
Refurbished Core i7 Touchscreen SSD 2-in-1 Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $1125 Buy Now