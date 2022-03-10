This handsome card case falls to the lowest price we've seen when you apply code "SPRING10". The drop in price is $10 below our mention in February. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- You must be signed into your account to use this code.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Available in three colors (Brown/Black pictured).
That's the best price we could find by $82. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Log in to your KorsVIP account and apply coupon code "SPRING25" for this price. (It's free to join.)
- measures 11.5" x 8.5" x 4.5"
- 4" handle drop
- removable strap
- front magnetic slip pocket
- Model: 35H1GTVC2B
Save $391 off list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Log in to your KorsVIP account and apply coupon code "SPRING25" for this price. (It's free to join.)
- measures 12.5" x 9.5" x 6"
- 5" handle drop
- adjustable strap
- Model: 35H0GU5S7T
KorsVIP members can apply code "SPRING25" to save $25. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Black or Powder Blush.
- KorsVIP members also receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- measures 8.5" x 6.5" x 2.25"
- removable zip pouch with 8 card slots
- can be used as a crossbody, clutch, or wristlet
Snag a designer piece for a steal, like the pictured Coach Georgie Shoulder Bag for $139 (a savings of $259). Shop Now at Coach Outlet
- Pictured is the Coach Ellie File Bag In Signature Canvas With Disco Patches for $119.40 ($279 off list).
- Coach Insiders bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
This is always a popular sale at Woot, so the best value styles are likely to sell out quickly. Pictured are the Ray-Ban Unisex Square Sunglasses, which are now $63.50 (you'd pay $70 to $75 at most stores, including Ray-Ban). Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on watches with prices starting at $23. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Timex Men's Expedition Scout 40 Watch for $33.49 (low by $10).
Apply coupon code "55JI38UM" to save $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Gunmetal Blue only.
- The other colors drop to prices starting at $9.90 after the same code.
- Sold by HYHZ via Amazon.
- tri acetate cellulose lens
- shatterproof frame
- UV400 protection
KorsVIP members score an extra 25% off with code "SPRING25" and bag free shipping. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $161 off and a low price for two pieces of Michael Kors jewelry. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- stainless steel case
- rose gold-tone sterling silver bracelet
- pavé-accented dial & heart charm
- quartz movement
- water resistance to 165 feet
Men's 100% cashmere intarsia-knit sweaters start at $1,495 elsewhere. Buy Now at Michael Kors
That's $59 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
