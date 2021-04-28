It's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and $249 under list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Black.
- Orders ship for free via its KorsVIP program (it's free to join.)
- 100% cotton
- gold-tone hardware
- 12.75" x 9" x 4"
- snap fastening
- Model: 35T0GVVT5C
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a savings of $300 of list and a buck under our mention a day ago of the same item in another color. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In OPWHT Multi.
- KORSVip members bag free shipping. It's free to join.
- measures 7.5” X 4.5” X 2.25”
Shop gifts, deals, and new arrivals including iPhone cases from $14, eye masks from $18, earrings from $24, wristlets from $25, and more. Shop Now at Coach Outlet
- Pictured is the Coach Rori Shoulder Bag in Bubblegum for $189 ($209 off list).
Shop and save on a variety of handbags and accessories. Shop Now at Kate Spade
- Pictured is the Kate Spade Kerri Medium Tote for $89 ($240 off).
- These items are Final Sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Apply coupon code "VIPMOM" to take $126 off list and get the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $17 under our mention from last week.) Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Soft Pink.
- You must be logged in to your KORSVip account to get this deal and bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- measures 10" x 6.5" x 1.75"
- adjustable strap
- gold-tone hardware
- 100% leather
Save on a range of wallets, handbags, crossbody bags, messengers, toiletry kits, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Levogue Leather RFID Blocking Slim Trifold Wallet for $11.19 ($3 off).
Jewelry starts at $19, women's clothing at $19, men's clothing at $20, and handbags are from $69. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- The banner says up to 50% off, but we're seeing better discounts within — some items are around 75% off.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Suri Small Quilted Crossbody Bag for $99 ($299 off).
- Orders ship for free via its KorsVIP program (it's free to join.)
It's $10 under our January mention, $219 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Cyprus.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save $179 off list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Midnight pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a savings of $66 and over half off. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Dark Berry.
- KORSVip members bag free shipping. It's free to join.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save $260 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Navy.
Use coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off and a total of $274 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Purple Blue (or Burgundy Plaid in limited sizes).
- Opt for pickup to save $10.95 on shipping, or pad the order to over $25 for free shipping.
That's a savings of $19. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Baltic Blue.
- KorsVIP members are eligible for this offer. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- measures 4.25” W x 3.25” H x 0.25” D
- 6 card slots
- Model: 39S7XOSD2L
With a savings of $96 off the list price, you'll have money left to put into this wallet. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 100% leather
- polyester lining
- 6 card slots
