New
Michael Kors · 1 hr ago
Michael Kors Precious Metal-Plated Pave Nesting Ring
$29 $95
free shipping

It's 69% off for a savings of $66. Buy Now at Michael Kors

Tips
  • Available in Gold, size 5 only.
  • KORSVip members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
Features
  • 14K gold plated sterling silver
  • pave cubic zirconia
  • Model: MKC1112AN
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Jewelry Michael Kors Michael Kors
Women's Mother's Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Michael Kors 69% -- $29 Buy Now