Michael Kors · 57 mins ago
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
$79 $298
  • Orders ship for free via its KorsVIP program (it's free to join.)
  • In several colors (Bisque pictured).
  • measures 9.5" W X 6" H X 1.75" D
  • pebbled leather with polyester lining
  • exterior back zip pocket and front slip pocket
  • interior back zip pocket and front slip pocket
  • 20.5" to 24.5" adjustable strap
  • zip closure
  • Model: 35S0GTVC9L
