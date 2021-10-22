It's $20 under the next best price we could find for a refurb. You'll pay around $159 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- #2 phillips bit
- case hardened drywall nose piece
- 81.5 in-lbs. max torque
- tool-free
- 24.6-ft. cord
- fastens from 3/4 in. to 2-3/16 in. screws with diameters from #6 - #12
- Model: W6V4SD2M
It's $19 off the list price and the best deal I could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 2,800RPM
- 1,800 in./lbs. of torque
- includes 1.5Ah compact battery, bit, and charger
- Model: P235AK2
Add item to cart to bag a free DeWalt 12V 5/8" Circular Saw ($139 value). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- includes cordless drill driver, cordless impact driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and kit bag
- Model: DCK221F2
- UPC: 885911631990
Apply code "TK20" to save $85 off the list price. Buy Now at tacklifetools.com
- high torque
- 4.0Ah battery
- quick charger
- 4 sockets
- Model: T20
That is $50 off and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- keyless chuck attachment
- locking bit holder
- EC brushless motor
- right-angle attachment
- offset-angle attachment
- 2 batteries, 1 charger
- carrying bag
- Model: GSR12V-300FCB22
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
That's $25 less than you'd pay at Amazon, although most stores charge $89+. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- jam release
- side load magazine
- selective actuation switch
- 5/8" to 2" 18-gauge fasteners
- Model: NT50AE2M
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
