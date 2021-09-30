That's $330 off list, the lowest price we could find, and a great deal for all these tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Metabo HPT is the brand formerly known as Hitachi Power Tools.
- 18-volt hammer drill
- 18-volt triple hammer impact driver
- 36-volt circulating saw
- 18-volt reciprocating saw
- 18-voit flashlight
- Two batteries
- Soft carry case
- Brushless motors
- Model: KC18DBFL2QD
Expires 10/11/2021
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes two 1.5Ah batteries, charger, bag, and 22-piece titanium drill bit kit
- Model: P215K1-AR2042
Save on circular saws, drills, miter saws, sanders, and more. 25 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Shop and save on saws beginning at $56, sanders starting at $80, drill/drivers as low as $28, staple guns from $40, accessories beginning at $8, and much more. Shop Now at WORX
- Shipping adds $6.95 or is free with orders of $99 or more.
- Pictured is the Worx Nitro 20V 3/8" Crown Stapler w/ Air Impact (Tool Only) for $39.99 (a low by $10).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Save up to $96 on watch cameras, security cameras, Smart clocks, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $29.99 (Home Depot charges $20 more).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Save on almost 90 discounted items, from power tools like saws, drills, and compressors, as well as hand tools, tool cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, but most orders over $45 bag free shipping. Alternatively, opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid any shipping charges.
That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: The price dropped to $23.98. Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for pickup only.
-
