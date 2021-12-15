That's a savings of $150 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 15-Amp motor with 4,500rpm
- capable of a 3-1/8" cut at 90° and 2-1/4" cut at 45°
- soft star and electric brake
- 10" 40T carbide tipped blade
- Model: C10RJSM
Expires 12/31/2021
Published 49 min ago
It's $74 off list, $25 under our October mention, and $64 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- You can choose from 3 other options: certified refurb for $90, open-box for $100, or new for $110.
- Sold by Rockwell via eBay.
- No warranty information is available for the seller-refurbished option, but the vendor does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
That's the best price we could find by $9.

- 12" right and 10" left rip capacity
- 12" right and 10" left rip capacity
- 3-1/8" 90 degree max cutting depth and 2-1/4" 45 degree max cutting depth
- Model: CMXETAX69434502
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances.

- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
Save on over 50 items from Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $189 ($80 off).
It's $51 under list and the lowest price we could find.

- single bevel
- single bevel
- 15-amp motor
- horizontal handle
- 0° to 45° bevel range
- 0° to 52° miter angle range
- Model: C10FCGS
- UPC: 717709027633
That's the best price we could find by $20.

- It usually ships within a month or two.
- It usually ships within a month or two.
- Includes a 4 1/2" Angle grinder, five grinding wheels, and a carrying case
- Model: G12SR4
- UPC: 717709021693
That's a savings of $150. You'd pay at least $742 if these items were purchased separately elsewhere.

- DV18DBFL2Q4 hammer drill
- DV18DBFL2Q4 hammer drill
- WH18DBDL2Q4 triple hammer impact driver
- C18DBALQ4 circular saw
- CR18DAQ4 reciprocating saw
- CV18DBLQ5 oscillating multi-tool
- G18DSL2Q4 disc grinder
- U18DJL work light
- two batteries, charger, and carry bag
- Model: KC18DBFL2QFM
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119.

- laser marker system
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
