Lowe's · 39 mins ago
$299 $389
free shipping
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
Details
Expires 1/31/2022
Published 39 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Amazon · 2 wks ago
DeWalt 15A Corded 12" Compound Single Bevel Miter Saw
$205 $319
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 4,000rpm motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate
- 14 positive stops
- bevels to the left up to 48° and to the right up to 3°
- includes a carbide blade, dust bag, blade wrench, and vertical clamp
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
Amazon · 1 mo ago
DeWalt Heavy Duty Miter Saw Stand
$99 $106
free shipping
This is the lowest price we found by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- accepts DW7231 miter saw mounting brackets (not included)
- folds for storage and transport
- 1,000-lb. capacity
- weighs 15.4-lbs.
- Model: DWX725
- UPC: 885911078597
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Smart Home Deals at Lowe's
up to 65% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save up to $96 on watch cameras, security cameras, Smart clocks, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Pictured is the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for $29.99 (Home Depot charges $20 more).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Camplux 28,000-BTU Outdoor Liquid Propane Tankless Water Heater
$140
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Select Tools and Accessories at Lowe's
up to 30% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on almost 90 discounted items, from power tools like saws, drills, and compressors, as well as hand tools, tool cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping adds $5.99, but most orders over $45 bag free shipping. Alternatively, opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid any shipping charges.
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Black Jack Drive-Maxx 700 4.75-Gal. Asphalt Driveway Sealer
$24 $32
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $4.
Update: The price dropped to $23.98. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- It's available for pickup only.
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Metabo HPT 5-Tool 18V Wireless Power Tool Combo Kit
$349 $679
free shipping
That's $330 off list, the lowest price we could find, and a great deal for all these tools. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Metabo HPT is the brand formerly known as Hitachi Power Tools.
Features
- 18-volt hammer drill
- 18-volt triple hammer impact driver
- 36-volt circulating saw
- 18-volt reciprocating saw
- 18-voit flashlight
- Two batteries
- Soft carry case
- Brushless motors
- Model: KC18DBFL2QD
