That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Lowe's
- horizontal handle
- weighs just 24.2-lbs.
- up to 45° bevel range
- up to 52° miter range
- Model: C10FCG(S)
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $119. Buy Now at Lowe's
- laser marker system
- 15-Amp motor
- includes saw, 10" 40T TCT saw blade, dust bag, vise assembly, 13mm box wrench
- Model: C10FSHCTM
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- tall sliding fence
- stainless steel miter detent plate w/ 14 positive stops
- Model: DWS715
- UPC: 885911605359
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 25-Foot Multicolor Incandascent Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within a month or two.
- Includes a 4 1/2" Angle grinder, five grinding wheels, and a carrying case
- Model: G12SR4
- UPC: 717709021693
That's a $50 low and the best it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- cut capacity: 1-7/8" at 45 degrees and 2-7/16" at 90 degrees
- up to 220 cross cuts per charge (2x8" wood)
That's a savings of $150 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 15-Amp motor with 4,500rpm
- capable of a 3-1/8" cut at 90° and 2-1/4" cut at 45°
- soft star and electric brake
- 10" 40T carbide tipped blade
- Model: C10RJSM
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|33%
|--
|$99
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register