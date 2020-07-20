New
Northern Tool · 46 mins ago
Greenland Gardener 42" x 84" x 8" Raised Bed Garden Kit
$40 $60
pickup

That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $28.49 shipping fee.
  • 16-cu. ft. capacity
  • made of recycled BPA- and DEHP-free plastic and recycled untreated hardwood
  • Model: 105318
All Deals Garden Northern Tool
expired
Sam's Club · 5 mos ago
Greenland Gardener 42" x 84" x 8" Raised Bed Garden Kit
$35 for members
$9 shipping

That's the lowest total price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Sam's Club

  • Non-members pay a $3.50 surcharge.
  • Made of durable composite plastic and wood
  • Tool-free assembly
  • Model: 105318
