DooDahDeals · 1 hr ago
$70 $90
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS20FRY" for a total savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at DooDahDeals
Features
- deep fryer, boiler, and steamer
- includes basket
- adjustable temperature
- built-in drain valve
- Model: MB20010118
Details
