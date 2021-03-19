DooDahDeals · 1 hr ago
Masterbuilt 3-in-1 Electric Deep Fryer
$70 $90
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS20FRY" for a total savings of $25 off list price. Buy Now at DooDahDeals

Features
  • deep fryer, boiler, and steamer
  • includes basket
  • adjustable temperature
  • built-in drain valve
  • Model: MB20010118
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DEALNEWS20FRY"
  • Expires 4/19/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Small Appliances DooDahDeals Masterbuilt
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
DooDahDeals 26% -- $70 Buy Now