Daily Steals · 25 mins ago
Martha Stewart 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker
$60 $110
free shipping

This is the best price we could find by $13, so you won't be under pressure with is pressure cooker deal. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • 14 presets
  • 1,200W power
  • includes wire rack, spoon, and rice measuring cup
  • Model: K48342
  • Expires 5/29/2020
    Published 25 min ago
